Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wieliczka, Poland October 24 2021. St. Kinga's Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine near Krakow. Opened in the 13th century, the mine produced table salt. Underground corridor in Wieliczka Salt Mine
Formats
4000 × 2661 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG