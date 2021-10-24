Images

Wieliczka, Poland October 24 2021. St. Kinga's Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine near Krakow. Opened in the 13th century, the mine produced table salt. Underground corridor in Wieliczka Salt Mine
Red Rock Desert valley landscape Bedouin habitat, rock house
Rock cut architecture in Petra. The city of Petra was lost for over 1000 years. Now one of the Seven Wonders of the Word
The ancient city and rock tombs, located in the village of Dara, 30 kilometers from the city center of Mardin in turkey
Moroccan kasbah
View of the Nabataean city Petra, Jordan
cliff dwelling in mesa verde national park
Winter sun shines down on Spruce Tree House, one of many cliff dwellings inhabited by the Ancestral Puebloan people within Mesa Verde National Park, located near Cortez, Colorado, United States.

Item ID: 2139813423

