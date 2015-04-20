Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A wide panorama of the iconic pyramidal Matterhorn peak among majestic alpine mountains, with beautiful reflections on the smooth water of Lake Leisee at Sunnegga, Zermatt, Valais, Switzerland
Formats
7035 × 2032 pixels • 23.5 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 289 pixels • 3.3 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 145 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG