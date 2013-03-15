Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Wide angle view of the Vermilion Cliffs and large anthropomorphic petroglyph carved into rock surface by prehistoric Native American(s). Northern Arizona desert, USA.
