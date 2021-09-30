Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099518369
wide angle of minimalism square pattern with grey wall on a monochrome tone. geometry interior design, and a copy space
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angulararchitecturalarchitectureartbackdropbackgroundblackblack and whitebuildingcityconstructioncurvedarkdecorationdesigndetailexteriorfacadefloorgeometricgeometrygraygreyindoorindustryinteriorlightlinelinerlinesminimalminimalismminimalistmodernpanelpatternperspectiveshadeshadowshapespacesquarestonestructuresurfacetexturedurbanwallwhitework
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist