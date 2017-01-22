Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wicker white basket with hay, painted yellow and white eggs with bouquet of bright flowers chrysanthemums in glass vase. Simple and minimalistic Easter background with rustic holiday decoration.
eggs and flowers on a table, selective focus
Yellow Easter eggs in nest isolated on white background. Happy Easter card, close-up, copy space
Easter background with green and yellow painted eggs in the glass vase and tulips. Happy Easter greeting card, copy space.
Easter colored eggs in the nest on yellow background with protective face mask - concept of coronavirus covid 19 Pandemic
Easter eggs in a wicker nest.
colored Easter eggs in nest top blue view background, selective focus image. Happy Easter card
Easter decorative eggs in carton. Yellow,white,green.Background. Selective focus. Copy space.Easter concept. Closeup photo.

See more

591265376

See more

591265376

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137585769

Item ID: 2137585769

Wicker white basket with hay, painted yellow and white eggs with bouquet of bright flowers chrysanthemums in glass vase. Simple and minimalistic Easter background with rustic holiday decoration.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kurdyukova Olga

Kurdyukova Olga