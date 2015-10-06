Images

Image
wholesale, logistic business and people concept - close up of manual worker and businessman with clipboards at warehouse
Serious managers are looking a tablet in warehouse
happy vehicle service center manager and worker inside workshop
wholesale, logistic business and people concept - manual worker and businessman with clipboards at warehouse
Woman giving instructions to forklift driver
New driver putting taxi light on car roof outdoors
Car service, vehicle repair concept : Car service technician explaining checking list or repaired item to vehicle owner customer after sending car for repairing or check at automobile service center.
wholesale, logistic business and people concept - manual worker and businessman with clipboards at warehouse

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127873572

Item ID: 2127873572

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5644 × 3763 pixels • 18.8 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Syda Productions

Syda Productions