Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
WHITSUNDAY ISLAND - DECEMBER 28: Whitehaven Beach view on December 28, 2013 in Whitsunday island, Australia. Whitehaven Beach is world famous for pure white sand and clear waters.
Formats
4161 × 2769 pixels • 13.9 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG