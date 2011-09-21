Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
WHITESHOUSE STATION, NJ-JULY 25: Hot air balloons fly during the 26th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival July 25, 2008 over Whitehouse Station, NJ. Approximately 125 balloons took part in the festival.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

16176796

Stock Photo ID: 16176796

WHITESHOUSE STATION, NJ-JULY 25: Hot air balloons fly during the 26th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival July 25, 2008 over Whitehouse Station, NJ. Approximately 125 balloons took part in the festival.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3689 × 2567 pixels • 12.3 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 696 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 348 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

R

Racheal Grazias