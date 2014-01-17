Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White yogurt with fresh fruit - peach, mango, blueberries, bananas macro shot. Delicious healthy sour milk product for a healthy breakfast. Dairy products abstract background. Diet healthy food.
hot chocolate cake, cake with a ball of vanilla ice cream and berries,with sweet sauce. Dessert is served on a black plate. Tasty lava cake.Chocolate fondant.homemade pie with fruits.sweet food
Bakery 01
Close up view of Pavlova with strawberries and blueberries toppings
Dessert
Blueberry cheesecake is placed on the white plate. half piece,Top shot.
Blueberry cup cake on white dish

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137415063

Item ID: 2137415063

White yogurt with fresh fruit - peach, mango, blueberries, bananas macro shot. Delicious healthy sour milk product for a healthy breakfast. Dairy products abstract background. Diet healthy food.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Al More

Al More