Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
white yakutian laika dog sitting next to the owner and looking aside. calm and peaceful resting pet. purebreed dog in the forest with unrecognizable young woman stroking her doggy
Formats
6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG