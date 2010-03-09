Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White wrinkled bedsheet or fabric texture rippled surface background. Unmade of bedsheet or after waking up in the morning. Top view with copy space background.
Formats
6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG