Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103070943
A white sulfur butterfly feeds on a purple clover blossom in the Altapass Orchard near Spruce Pine, North Carolina.
Spruce Pine, NC 28777, USA
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
altapass orchardbackgroundbeautybloombloomingblossombotanybrushfootsbutterflycabbagecalmclose-upcloseupclovercolorfuldawnfieldflorafloralflowergreenmacromeadownaturalnaturenorth carolinaorder lepidopterapeacepetalplantpurplespruce pinespruce pine north carolinasulfursulphurwhitewhites an sulfurswildwildflowerwingsyellow-white butterflies
Similar images
More from this artist