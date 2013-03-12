Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
White spotted Jellyfish - Phyllorhiza punctata This large and spectacular jellyfish is common during the summer months in New South Wales coastal waters and estuaries, including Sydney Harbour.
