Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
White spotted Jellyfish - Phyllorhiza punctata This large and spectacular jellyfish is common during the summer months in New South Wales coastal waters and estuaries, including Sydney Harbour.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

1126794

Stock Photo ID: 1126794

White spotted Jellyfish - Phyllorhiza punctata This large and spectacular jellyfish is common during the summer months in New South Wales coastal waters and estuaries, including Sydney Harbour.

Photo Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Real Deal Photo

Real Deal Photo