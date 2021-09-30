Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085429874
White spider gel on blue nail polish. Textured effect, matte top, decorative aluminium foil and shiny crystal. Selective focus on the details, object isolated on white background.
Vilnius, Lithuania
j
By juste.dcv
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaluminiumartbackgroundbluecareclose-upcloseupcolorcolorfulconceptcosmeticscreativecrystaldecorationdecorativedesigndetailseffectfashionfingernailfocusfoilgelgeometricgirlglamourideaisolatedlifestylemacromattmattenailobjectpatternpolishsalonselectiveshinyspaspiderstylestylishtexturetexturedtopwhitewinterwoman
Categories: The Arts, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist