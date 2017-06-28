Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White sheet of paper with the inscription TIME TO ENGAGE on a bright yellow background near the green leaf of the plant. Eco natural banner concept
Formats
3774 × 2280 pixels • 12.6 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 604 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 302 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG