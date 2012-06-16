Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A white serrated line makes a decorated square frame on blue water surface movement on the swimming pool background. Empty blank space border frame for summer, vacation time, holiday concept.
Edit
summer design over blue background vector illustration
Collage Fresh Water. Collage of three vertical format photographs of fresh blue water, playing in the sun. Abstract of Nature, natural art.
Great for textures and backgrounds - perfect background with space for your projects text or image
water wave background
High Texture chemical reaction hand made blue background
Sea frame
Background of blue crumpled sheet of paper.

See more

623438933

See more

623438933

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144357445

Item ID: 2144357445

A white serrated line makes a decorated square frame on blue water surface movement on the swimming pool background. Empty blank space border frame for summer, vacation time, holiday concept.

Formats

  • 4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tete_escape

tete_escape