Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
white seamless 360 hdr panorama in interior of expensive bathroom in modern flat apartments with washbasin in equirectangular projection with zenith and nadir. VR AR content
Spherical 360 panorama projection Bedroom interior design 3D rendering
PRAHA, CZECH - MAY 2014: full seamless spherical panorama 360 degrees view in modern white empty restroom bathroom with shower cabin in equirectangular spherical projection, ready VR AR content
Close-Up White Wash Basin and Plant In Bathroom
3d illustration spherical 360 degrees, seamless panorama of bathroom interior design in modern style. Interior Render for simulating virtual reality
Modern light bathroom interior. White open space. 3d rendering
Modern bathroom interior
Interior of classic bathroom with chandelier 3D rendering

See more

259014998

See more

259014998

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137895183

Item ID: 2137895183

white seamless 360 hdr panorama in interior of expensive bathroom in modern flat apartments with washbasin in equirectangular projection with zenith and nadir. VR AR content

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 12000 × 6000 pixels • 40 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

jantsarik

jantsarik