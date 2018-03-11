Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White safety hat placed on solar panels with sunset in the evening, Concept of installing clean renewable energy to the earth to conserve the world's energy, Photovoltaic module.
Formats
5981 × 4003 pixels • 19.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG