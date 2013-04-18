Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
white rubber surface of a playground with yellow scoops and colored spots in the frost of human footprints. raised lenses such as balls, wooden benches and circular trampolines sunk into the terrain.
Edit
soft focus and blurry yellow flower on a cement floor
Yellow flipper on dirty concrete floor
cripple on floor background
yellow signs on the ground
Ground in the rainy season
White Sneakers on the Paved Sidewalk in Autumn Among the Fallen Yellow Leaves from Above. First-person View. Autumn Approach, Season Change Concept
White Sneakers on the Paved Sidewalk in Autumn Among the Fallen Yellow Leaves from Above. First-person View. Autumn Approach, Season Change Concept

See more

714090832

See more

714090832

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2107752212

Item ID: 2107752212

white rubber surface of a playground with yellow scoops and colored spots in the frost of human footprints. raised lenses such as balls, wooden benches and circular trampolines sunk into the terrain.

Formats

  • 3696 × 2448 pixels • 12.3 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Beekeepx

Beekeepx