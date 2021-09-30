Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095296850
white rectangular box with shadows on a light white background. For cosmetics or cosmetology background. stand for advertising beauty products. Christmas red shiny balls. New Year.
Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine, 93408
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d3d illustrationadvertisingbackgroundbackgroundsballsblankboxbrandingbusinesscelebrationchristmaschristmas backgroundcleancopy spacecopyspacedecorationdesignemptyfashionfurnituregiftgray backgroundholidayminimalmock upmodernmuseumnew yearnobodyobjectpackpackagepackagingplatformpodiumpresentationproductredshadowshowcasespacesquarestagestandtoyswallwhitewhite background
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist