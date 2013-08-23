Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
White, painted Buddha image with cracks in the paint. Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. Shallow depth of field with eyes in focus.
Photo Formats
1996 × 3024 pixels • 6.7 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
660 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
330 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.