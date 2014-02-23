Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White Neon curved Wave pattern abstract flowing in a isolated black background with copy space made using Light photography technique called Long Exposure. Texture
Formats
4608 × 2128 pixels • 15.4 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 462 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 231 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG