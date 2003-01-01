Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White Mug Mockup in pregnant woman's hand. pregnant woman drinking something hot from a white mug. tired pregnant woman resting. Mug mockup for designer and mug seller
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135084987

Item ID: 2135084987

White Mug Mockup in pregnant woman's hand. pregnant woman drinking something hot from a white mug. tired pregnant woman resting. Mug mockup for designer and mug seller

Formats

  • 6000 × 3815 pixels • 20 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 636 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 318 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

cem cihan