Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084111473
White marble texture background pattern top view. Tiles natural stone floor with high resolution. Luxury abstract patterns. Marbling design for banner, wallpaper, packaging design template.
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
M
By Med_Ved
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantiquearchitectureartbackdropbackgroundbannerbrightbuildingsceramicdecorationdecorativedesigndesktopdetailexteriorfloorfurnituregraphicgraygrungeillustrationinteriorkitchenlightluxurymarblemarblednaturalnatureoldpaintpatternrockrusticsandstonesmoothspacestainedstonestuccosurfacetemplatetexturetexturedtilevintagewallwallpaperwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist