Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White marble with grey veins, palma white marbel texture with high resolution, The luxury of polished stone background. Modern glossy portoro backdrop, Italian satvario granite slab ceramic tile.
Edit
Patterns on the marble surface that looks natural
marble texture natural background for Interiors design, stone wall art work
Marble background beautiful brown and white
Marble Tiles texture wall marble background
Marble Tiles texture wall marble background
marble texture background floor decorative stone interior stone
Patterns marble surface that looks natural

See more

392189623

See more

392189623

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135988379

Item ID: 2135988379

White marble with grey veins, palma white marbel texture with high resolution, The luxury of polished stone background. Modern glossy portoro backdrop, Italian satvario granite slab ceramic tile.

Formats

  • 14173 × 4724 pixels • 47.2 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen