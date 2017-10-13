Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White handmade straw basket full of eggs and feather on yellow background. Copy space. Empty text place. Easter holiday card. Springtime mockup design. Healthy food product. Farm production. Big size.
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG