Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White Guasha massage tool or gua sha massage stone and face roller with rose flowers on light green background. Skin care at home, anti-aging and lifting therapy. Top view. Copy space.
Formats
6054 × 4036 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG