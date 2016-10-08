Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
white and green eggs on a green background. An egg with "Happy Easter" written on it. minimal concept of Easter. An Easter card with a copy of the place for the text. Copy space
Formats
6512 × 4341 pixels • 21.7 × 14.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG