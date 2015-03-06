Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White and gray notepad sheet with spiral with pen against the background of green fabric. Concept of analysis, study, attentive work. Stock photo with empty place for your text and design. Square
Formats
3456 × 3456 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG