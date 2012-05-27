Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White and gray notepad sheet with spiral with pen against the background of green fabric. Concept of analysis, study, attentive work. Stock photo with empty place for your text and design.
Above overhead close up mock up view photo of clear spiral notebook with memo notepapers isolated bright color green table backdrop
Notepad with copy space for the inscription. Blank for the text. Mockup for design
Blank Notebook on the Grass background
Design concept - Top view of a spiral school notebook, pens and headphones collection on green background for mockup
Empty spiral notebook on green background. Top view with copy space.
CLoseup blank notebook on green wooden background, Top view.
Open notebook and pen on a green background

See more

730382371

See more

730382371

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128899734

Item ID: 2128899734

White and gray notepad sheet with spiral with pen against the background of green fabric. Concept of analysis, study, attentive work. Stock photo with empty place for your text and design.

Formats

  • 4392 × 2928 pixels • 14.6 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

stasokulov

stasokulov