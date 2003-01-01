Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White gift boxes with red ribbon and small red decorative hearts on blue background. Top view with copy space. Valentines day or Wedding romantic concept. Festive composition. Mock up.
Formats
6054 × 4036 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG