Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White gift box or present with white and black ribbon bow. Isolated on white background, copy space. Concepts for Valentines, romance, celebrations, Christmas, Birthdays, Black Friday.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135871001

Item ID: 2135871001

White gift box or present with white and black ribbon bow. Isolated on white background, copy space. Concepts for Valentines, romance, celebrations, Christmas, Birthdays, Black Friday.

Formats

  • 2581 × 3520 pixels • 8.6 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 733 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 367 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kulbir G

Kulbir G