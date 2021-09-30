Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084110327
White gift box craft background with scissors and labels. Eco and sustainable gift wrapping ideas. Christmas New Year backdrop with Furoshiki wrap and lights. Recycling and eco-friendly alternatives.
s
By shinshila
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativesboxbranchcarrycelebrationchristmasclothcopy spacecreativedecemberdecordecorationdecorativeecoeco friendlyeco-friendlyenvironmentalfabricfestiveflat layfuroshikigiftgreetinghandmadeholidayjapaneselabellifestylenaturalnewno wastepackagingpresentreusablereuserusticscissorsseasonsimplesustainabilitysustainabletabletextiletraditiontraditionaltreewhitewrapyearzero waste
Similar images
More from this artist