Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102702737
White empty stands on grey shadow background. Showcase for cosmetic products. Product advertisement. Copy space.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractadvertisingartbackdropbackgroundbeautyblankcirclecleancompositioncopy spacecosmeticdesigndisplayecoemptyfashiongeometricinteriorleaflightminimalminimalismmockupmodernnaturalobjectpedestalplatformpodiumpresentationproductroundsceneshadowshapeshopfrontshowshowcaseshowroomspastagestandstudiosurfacetabletabletoptemplateunbrandedwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist