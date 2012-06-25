Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White desk office with laptop, smartphone and other work supplies with cup of coffee. Top view with copy space for input the text. Designer workspace on desk table essential elements on flat lay.
Unique design white espresso cup with black coffee beans. black and white photography on wood or wooden surface or table
Blood testing with microscope in laboratory. Equipment on white background top view copy space
Picture of charcoal for drawing
A long-standing phone
Modern male accessories and laptop on white background
Flat lay set of men`s clothes on wooden background.
Kraft paper bag, coffee cup, coffee beans, glasses and pen on wood table background.

See more

1771661855

See more

1771661855

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126691728

Item ID: 2126691728

White desk office with laptop, smartphone and other work supplies with cup of coffee. Top view with copy space for input the text. Designer workspace on desk table essential elements on flat lay.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Roman Motizov

Roman Motizov