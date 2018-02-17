Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White desk office with laptop, smartphone and other work supplies with cup of coffee. Top view with copy space for input the text. Designer workspace on desk table essential elements on flat lay.
Smart phone need to charge battery, vignette corner
Office stuff and it gadgets display on top view business desk with copy space at text of picture. Filter effect vintage tone film. Creative table, modern project
Smartphone with Valentine's day love Letter on wooden board background with copy space.
Mobile and Notebook on Wooden Table
notebook and pencil with smartphone on wooden background, Top view
Cell phone and book on old wood
Cell phone and book on old wood

See more

532107988

See more

532107988

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126691719

Item ID: 2126691719

White desk office with laptop, smartphone and other work supplies with cup of coffee. Top view with copy space for input the text. Designer workspace on desk table essential elements on flat lay.

Formats

  • 4896 × 3264 pixels • 16.3 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Roman Motizov

Roman Motizov