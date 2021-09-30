Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101163353
White concrete street wall background or texture.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractancientbackdropbackgroundcardcementcolorconcretecrackdamageddesigndirtydistresseddustexteriorfloorfracturegraygray backgroundgrungeillustrationinkmarblematerialmessynoiseoldorangepaintpastelpathwayroadrockroughscratchsplatteredspotstonestreetstuccosurfacetexturetexturedtileurbanvectorvintagewallwallpaperwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist