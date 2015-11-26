Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White clean wool texture background. light natural sheep wool. white seamless cotton. texture of fluffy fur for designers. close-up fragment white wool carpet..
Edit
White clean background.  surface looks rough. Wallpaper shape. High quality and have copy space for text.  Can be made into illustrations.
Grunge paper texture.
Grunge paper texture.
white paper. wall Beautiful concrete stucco. painted cement Surface design banners.Gradient,consisting,paper design,book,abstract shape and have copy space for text
wall Beautiful concrete stucco. painted cement Surface design ,abstract shape and have copy space for text
background texture wall. white gray paper. wall Beautiful concrete stucco. painted cement Surface design banners.Gradient,consisting,paper design,book,abstract shape and have copy space for text
White background Texture Wall. Wallpaper shape. Backdrop texture wall and have copy space  for text.

See more

1539887642

See more

1539887642

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140410285

Item ID: 2140410285

White clean wool texture background. light natural sheep wool. white seamless cotton. texture of fluffy fur for designers. close-up fragment white wool carpet..

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sittipol sukuna

Sittipol sukuna