Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089968820
White chalk stones from Cote des Blancs near Epernay, region Champagne, France, glass of blanc de blancs champagne from grand cru vineyards in Cramant and white chardonnay grapes close up
b
By barmalini
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureappellationavizeaybackgroundblanc de blancschalkchampagnechardonnaychateaucloudscote des blancscountrysidecramantcultivationcuveeepernayeuropefrancegrand crugrapegreengrowharvesthillindustryknifelandscapenatureogeroutdoorpinot meunierpinot noirplantregionreimsrowruralseasonskysoilsparklingterroirtourismtravelviewvineyardviticulturewinewinery
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist