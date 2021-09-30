Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101952566
white ceramic bowl full of potatoes chips and a black ceramic bowl full of salty rashers - torreznos - on a misty black background
j
By josera
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerbaconblack backgroundblack bowlbowlcaloriesceramic bowlchipchipscloseupcrispcrispycrunchycutdeep frieddeliciouseatfastfatfattyfoodfreshfriedfried bacongoldenheapingredientjunklunchmatchmealmistypartypotatorashersripplesaltsaltyslicesnackspicystonetapastastythintorreznosunhealthywatchingwhitewhite bowl
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist