Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
White cat sitting in an alleyway in the quaint little French hilltop village of Saint-Paul de Vence, Southern France, Alpes Maritimes, next to the Mediterranean sea - A Heritage Site
Photo Formats
2009 × 3003 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG