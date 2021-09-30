Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089649389
The white butterfly is a large white-winged butterfly that is considered growth on all fruit trees. It is supported by nutrients such as cherries, strawberries, apricots, baking and plums.
Turkey
i
By ibrahimbeyy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultadultsantennaeaporia crataegiblackbloomingblossombluebrownbrown backgroundbutterfliesbutterflychangedclose upclovercolorconsumingdanaus plexippuseasteatingecosystemflowerfragilefragilitygraftongreengreyhabitatinsectistanbulmonarchmountainnaturalnatural beautynaturenature lake forestperchingpetalpinkplantpurple abstractpurple flowersspotstemstripeturkeywhite butterflywildlifewingwinged
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist