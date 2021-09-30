Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085671620
white brick vintage building in the corner
Eskişehir, Turkey
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebay windowbritainbritishbuildingcitycityscapeconfinementcorona viruscovid-19diseaseenglandenglisheuropeeuropeanexteriorfacadefluhealthhealth carehistorichomehouseladderlandmarklifestyleno peopleoldoutdooroutdoorspeoplepneumoniaprotectionpublicquarantinerentalresidentialsars-cov-2spanishstorestreettourismtowntraveltypicalunited kingdomurbanvictorianvirus
Categories: Nature, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist