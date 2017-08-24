Images

Image
White and blue stripe fabric. Knitted fabric is a fabric that is obtained as a result of knitting, the process of weaving threads or weaving loops.
The bottom is knitted with white and blue stripes. Russian telnyashka. It is an iconic uniform worn by the Russian Navy, Airborne Forces and the Marines.
2124779420

Item ID: 2124779420

White and blue stripe fabric. Knitted fabric is a fabric that is obtained as a result of knitting, the process of weaving threads or weaving loops.

Formats

  • 4600 × 2400 pixels • 15.3 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 522 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 261 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex prokopenko

Alex prokopenko