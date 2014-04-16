Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White and blue stripe fabric. Knitted fabric is a fabric that is obtained as a result of knitting, the process of weaving threads or weaving loops.
The bottom is knitted with white and blue stripes. Russian telnyashka.
The bottom is knitted with white and blue stripes. Russian telnyashka. It is an iconic uniform worn by the Russian Navy, Airborne Forces and the Marines.
Background texture, pattern. The fabric is thick, warm with a checkered pattern, blue. Stop. You made the right choice by purchasing this photo, your design will be great with this image.
Closeup of blue tartan fabric
Oktoberfest background with white and blue draped fabric. October fest bavarian template
Blue white gray black colored knitting textile texture. Color knit fabric background.
Knitted pattern. Geometric knitted pattern.

See more

606932837

See more

606932837

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124779381

Item ID: 2124779381

White and blue stripe fabric. Knitted fabric is a fabric that is obtained as a result of knitting, the process of weaving threads or weaving loops.

Formats

  • 4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex prokopenko

Alex prokopenko