Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White background with shadows and leaves. Minimal composition - concrete wall and hard shadows of the palm and monstera. Elegant poster of natural elements
Formats
5294 × 3530 pixels • 17.6 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG