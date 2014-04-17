Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White Abstract plastic model printed on powder 3d printer from powder. Multi Jet Fusion MJF. 3D printer printed three-dimensional models. New modern additive industrial 3D printing technology
Edit
Mechanical part with metal components and hydraulic valves. Car repair. Engineering. Tools and spares.
The industrial chains for machine ; close up
reels of threads for sewing
Plastic recycling, plastic bottles and containers from household waste to recycle and re use
Old garage background
Finished machined lathe
Attachment for mounting a cultivator onto a tractor.

See more

1644697216

See more

1644697216

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133356843

Item ID: 2133356843

White Abstract plastic model printed on powder 3d printer from powder. Multi Jet Fusion MJF. 3D printer printed three-dimensional models. New modern additive industrial 3D printing technology

Formats

  • 4608 × 3072 pixels • 15.4 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MarinaGrigorivna