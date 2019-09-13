Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White 40s man in medical mask, drawing booklet in hand, plaid shirt and jeans with white background, studio shot
Man Wearing 3D Glasses
Vintage young man doing a joke over ocher background
Worker showing ok sign equipped with protection helmet, earmuffs headphones, safety glasses, biosafety mask protection and gloves. Picture isolated on white.
Electrical plug cut
portrait of a charismatic senior watching 3-D movies on a phone.
A man who made a mistake.
Man with winter clothes making vomiting gesture

See more

1134673115

See more

1134673115

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131899291

Item ID: 2131899291

White 40s man in medical mask, drawing booklet in hand, plaid shirt and jeans with white background, studio shot

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3736 × 5123 pixels • 12.5 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 729 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 365 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Robert and Monika

Robert and Monika