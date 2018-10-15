Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White 40s man in medical mask, drawing booklet in hand, plaid shirt and jeans with white background, studio shot
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3364 × 5631 pixels • 11.2 × 18.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
597 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
299 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG